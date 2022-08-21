Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is expected to continue throughout the morning across a large area, fire officials said.

Per the LAFD, do not call 911 to report the odor unless you have a specific location for an active fire with visible smoke and flames.