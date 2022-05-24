Smash-and-grab takedown: 3 suspects arrested after targeting Whittier jewelry store

Police turned the tables against the suspected robbers who targeted a jewelry store in Whittier.

On Monday, the Whittier Police Department responded to a call of a robbery from the Whittwood Towne Center a little before noon. According to officials, three suspects were spotted running out of the mall after targeting Daniel's Jewelers.

Wild cell phone video from the scene showed what was believed to be a law enforcement vehicle slamming into the suspect vehicle at the shopping center's parking lot.

The police takedown ended in three arrests Monday afternoon.

It is unknown if the three suspects were involved in other smash-and-grab robberies.