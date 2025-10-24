Small plane makes emergency landing in Huntington Beach

The Brief A small airplane made an emergency landing on the sand at Huntington Beach late Thursday night after experiencing engine trouble. Both occupants are safe and uninjured; the pilot was guided to the beach by a police helicopter. The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will investigate the cause of the mechanical failure.



A small airplane carrying two people made an emergency landing on the sand at Huntington Beach late Thursday night after experiencing engine trouble.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Huntington Beach between lifeguard towers 11 and 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The small aircraft was unable to return to John Wayne Airport due to engine difficulties, prompting the pilot to seek an alternative landing spot.

The plane was successfully located and monitored by a Huntington Beach police helicopter pilot who overheard distress radio traffic from John Wayne Airport.

The pilot of the aircraft maintained visual contact with the sand and safely touched down.

Both people aboard the plane were uninjured.

Huntington Beach officials confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the emergency landing.

What's next:

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the engine trouble and the circumstances surrounding the incident.