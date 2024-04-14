Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crashes in San Bernardino County

By
Published  April 14, 2024 9:48am PDT
San Bernardino County
FOX 11

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A search for survivors continues after a small plane crashed in San Bernardino County.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a twin-engine Gulfstream AC95 crashed near Chino around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. 

At this time officials have not released information on how many people were on board. 

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. 

No other details were immediately available.


 