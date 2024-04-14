Small plane crashes in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A search for survivors continues after a small plane crashed in San Bernardino County.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a twin-engine Gulfstream AC95 crashed near Chino around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
At this time officials have not released information on how many people were on board.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
No other details were immediately available.