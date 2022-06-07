Small plane crashes near home in Hemet neighborhood

A small plane crashed near a home in a Hemet neighborhood Tuesday morning, sending the pilot to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area near Warren road and Mustang Way.

According to police, the pilot was the only person on the plane and remains in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The FAA released the following statement to FOX 11: