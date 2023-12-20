Slim Jim's custom Nissan Z car 'Fast Meat' stolen in Los Angeles

Be on the lookout!

Slim Jim is sounding the alarm after its promo car, a custom yellow and orange Nissan Z named "Fast Meat," was stolen in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The meat snack company said Fast Meat was in LA for a video shoot with World Wrestling Entertainment from Chicago when it was stolen.

"The Slim Jim car (aka #Fastmeat) has been stolen fr, not a joke someone actually stole it," the company wrote on X, including a photo of what appears to be a police report along with a picture of Fast Meat and the word "MISSING."

The report was dated Dec. 13.

If you see Fast Meat, Slim Jim asks you to call the Los Angeles Police Department or lacrimestoppers.org.