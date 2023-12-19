Food Network star Guy Fieri won't give his kids a free ride: ‘I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me’

Guy Fieri built his Flavortown empire from the ground up, and his recipe for success is simple: work hard and reap the rewards.

The "Flavortown Tailgate is Better with Pepsi" host knows a thing or two about fortune and fame, but he wants to make sure his sons Hunter and Ryder can be self-sufficient and see their own goals realized.

The Food Network star exclusively told Fox News Digital, "I've told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.'"

He added, "And I told my boys, none of this that we've been … that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me."

Fieri instilled a work ethic in both his boys and wants them to have multiple degrees by the time they are through with school. The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star and wife Lori also raised nephew Jules following the death of Fieri's sister Morgan in 2011.

While Jules has been working toward a career in the music industry and is in a law program in Southern California, Guy's youngest son Ryder, 17, had a small problem with some of his dad's rules.

"My youngest son, Ryder, is a senior in high school getting ready to graduate, or you know, going to graduate in the spring. And he's like, ‘Dad this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you're already pushing that I've got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?'"

Fieri added, "Shaq said it best. Shaq said it about his kids one time. He says, ‘If you want any of this cheese, you’ve got to give me two degrees.' Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate. So they're on their way."

Eldest son Hunter, 27, is already following in Guy's footsteps. The budding television star, who recently became engaged to Tara Bernstien, has been working with his dad for years.

After listing off Hunter's accomplishments, including his own contract with Food Network, being the top salesman for the family wine brand, Hunt & Ryde, and working toward his master's degree, Fieri bragged, "I think the kid's going to explode."

The car aficionado is so committed to the idea of working toward what you want that for Ryder's 16th birthday, instead of gifting his son a fancy sports car, he passed down the family minivan.

"All the kids got to drive a family car when they first got their license until they earned their money," Fieri said. "And so Hunter and Jules drove my dad's old green pickup truck." The truck had since retired on their ranch, and Ryder was under the impression the stakes were being raised when he received his driving permit just shy of his 16th birthday.

Fieri brought all their friends together for what Ryder thought would be the grand reveal of his shiny new car.

"Held the key up, and I go. Here you go, son. Smiling ear to ear, pushes the button and the alarm goes off on my parent's 1994 champagne Chrysler minivan," Fieri remembered. "Because I bought my mom a new car that day, and they took their van from them. And he's like, no way. No way. I'm not driving the minivan."

Fieri added, "I said, Ride your bike. I don't care. You need a car to drive. The minivan is available. Took him about a week. He softened up and then. Then he loved the minivan. He was the coolest guy cruising that."

He will be able to catch a ride to the big game in February, when Fieri kicks off "Flavortown Tailgate is Better with Pepsi" at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, where the beverage company will be bringing custom-curated Pepsi cocktails as well as culinary pairings throughout the event.

This year's tailgate is expected to be bigger and better than ever with nearly 15,000 people expected to attend.

"We've got Diplo, we got Dustin Lynch, we've got Pepsi ... we've got all these great people that are coming together to help put this on," Fieri said. "It's for the fans. It's for the fans that are going to the game or not going to the game, but it's a place to have great drink, great food, great entertainment, tailgate festivities, come together with the other football fans for whichever team they may be rooting for."

As for the "Guy's Grocery Games" host's staple? According to Fieri, "trash can nachos" call his name, but barbecue and brisket is truly where his heart is when he's ready to watch his team, the Raiders.

"I'm a football fan," Fieri admitted. "I think everybody wants to have a great Super Bowl and nothing kicks off a great game better than an awesome tailgate, right?"

Fans can register for free tickets for general admission to "Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate is Better with Pepsi" starting on Dec. 12.

