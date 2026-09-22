Paramount-Warner Bros. merger faces pushback over mass layoff concerns

The Brief Members of the "Block the Merger Coalition" rallied outside Paramount Studios on Tuesday to protest the studio's acquisition of Warner Bros. The demonstration follows a settlement between Paramount owner Skydance and 12 state attorneys general that removed a primary legal barrier to the merger. Industry experts warn that the deal will likely lead to major job cuts as early as the fourth quarter.



Opponents of Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. gathered outside Paramount Studios on Tuesday to push back against the impending takeover. Organized by the "Block the Merger Coalition," the rally brought together actors, writers, and local officials attempting to halt the deal.

Actor Constance Marie expressed deep concern over the long-term impact on workers and underrepresented communities. "Censorship has never been good for people of color, and that is why I'm here to say this is not good, and it's not good for labor, and we're a dominant part of the labor workforce," Marie said. "So I think it's super important that we all speak up and stop this."

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Concerns over job redundancies

Burbank City Councilmember Konstantine Anthony warned that corporate consolidation typically comes at the expense of thousands of workers. Anthony noted that upward of 30,000 redundant positions could be at risk as administrative and distribution operations combine across the two entertainment giants.

Despite the protests, industry insiders indicate there is little remaining momentum to stop the transaction. The rally came directly after Paramount owner Skydance reached a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit brought by 12 states, including California.

What's next:

Michael Schneider, executive television editor at Variety, stated that the merger appears virtually guaranteed to move forward. "At this point, I'm not sure there's much left to block this merger. It does seem to be happening and it's going to happen in the next couple of weeks," Schneider said.

Schneider warned that corporate overlap will lead to swift cost-cutting measures. "With a lot of redundancies between these two companies, they're probably going to cut pretty deep and probably pretty soon because we're already entering the fourth quarter," Schneider added, pointing toward potential lay-offs before the holidays.

The backstory:

While Schneider characterized Paramount's concessions as minor, he highlighted one specific provision: the creation of an "Editorial Independence Board" intended to protect journalistic integrity at news organizations like CNN under the unified corporate structure.

"The question is, 'Does this have any teeth? Does this advisory board really have any sort of impact in making sure that news organizations like CNN remain independent?' We'll just have to wait and see," Schneider said.

The companies aim to finalize the merger in October.