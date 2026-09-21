Steve Hilton takes aim at Los Angeles street vending during exclusive FOX 11 walk

The Brief Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton called for overturning California’s sidewalk-vending law, arguing it hurts brick-and-mortar businesses. During a walk through Westlake, Hilton criticized unpermitted vendors, neighborhood conditions and street vending’s impact on legal immigrant-owned businesses. Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra has praised street food, while his campaign declined to comment on sidewalk vending.



Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is calling for changes to California's sidewalk-vending laws, arguing they have contributed to what he describes as an unfair environment for brick-and-mortar businesses.

During an exclusive one-on-one walk through Westlake with FOX 11, Hilton pointed to vendors selling shoes, cologne and food along the sidewalks.

At one point, Hilton asked a vendor whether they had a city permit.

"I don't know. Sorry," the vendor responded.

Los Angeles requires people selling food or merchandise on city sidewalks and in city parks to obtain a Sidewalk & Park Vending Permit, along with other applicable business, tax and health permits.

A 2025 Los Angeles city report cited an estimate of roughly 50,000 street vendors in the city, including about 10,000 food vendors, and said fewer than 1.4% had a valid operating permit. The figure cited in the report was 687 valid permits.

The city has since reduced its annual sidewalk-vending permit fee to $27.51. The city said in 2024 that it was issuing an average of 944 permits annually.

What SB 946 changed

In 2018, then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 946, known as the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act.

The law established statewide rules for local sidewalk-vending programs and decriminalized violations of those programs, replacing criminal penalties with administrative fines. Local governments can still require permits and regulate vending based on health, safety and welfare concerns.

Hilton said that, if elected governor, he would seek to overturn the law.

"What I've said is ... we will send a bill to the Legislature to overturn that law, to save small business," Hilton said.

During the walk, Hilton also criticized conditions he saw in the neighborhood, including trash and what he described as drug use.

"Enough is enough. It's too much," Hilton said. "We pay taxes that are too high, to have to put up with this crap."

Hilton also argued that some legal immigrant-owned businesses are being hurt by street vending.

"Legal immigrant-owned businesses have been undermined by illegal immigrants," Hilton said.

Hilton was asked where vendors would go if the law were changed.

"Well, excuse me, they're mostly, I haven't checked," Hilton said. "It's not my job."

Hilton then argued that the original purpose of SB 946 was to give undocumented immigrants an opportunity to earn money. That characterization is Hilton's claim; the state's legislative record says SB 946 was intended to establish a legal framework for sidewalk vending, reduce overly restrictive local regulations and eliminate criminal penalties for violations.

Becerra takes different approach

The issue is also emerging in the 2026 California governor's race.

Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra has publicly praised street food and recently drew attention for comments about street tacos during a speech to Latino business leaders. Becerra said people don't get "real street tacos" from a long-established establishment but from someone making them from "his little cart."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also recently criticized Hilton during an appearance on the Flagrant and Funny podcast, saying a Republican cannot win in California and questioning whether voters would elect a Republican with a British accent.

Hilton responded by criticizing Bass and Los Angeles' approach to homelessness and street conditions.

"Is that what Karen Bass is all about? Attacking an immigrant with a funny accent?" Hilton said. "These people who lecture us about racism and democracy. What a joke. Why don't you do something about the squalor L.A. has become?"

FOX 11 reached out to Becerra's campaign for an interview or statement on street vending. The campaign declined to comment.