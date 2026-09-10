Six Flags Magic Mountain announces 'Thrill Glider' first-of-its-kind coaster for 2027

The Brief Six Flags Magic Mountain has revealed Thrill Glider, a first-of-its-kind roller coaster combining flying, motorbike, and suspended coaster technologies, set to open in 2027. Built by Vekoma, the ride features prone hovercycle vehicles, a 3,380-foot terrain-following track, multi-launches up to 50 mph, five inversions, and an immersive story mode. Construction is already underway at the former Golden Bear Theatre site, with its debut scheduled for sometime in 2027.



Six Flags Magic Mountain is introducing a new style of roller coaster in 2027 that combines suspended, flying, and motorbike ride systems into a single attraction called Thrill Glider.

What we know:

Developed by coaster manufacturer Vekoma, Thrill Glider features custom hovercycle vehicles where riders adopt a prone, face-forward position suspended beneath the track.

The layout spans 3,380 feet and takes passengers on an 80-second aerial journey utilizing multiple launches up to 50 mph, 12 airtime moments, and five unique inversions, according to Six Flags.

The ride experience is enhanced with synchronized onboard audio, immersive lighting, and a story centered around QuantumPulse Propulsion Systems, a futuristic company created by inventor Rebecca Silva.

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Construction is already underway on the 3.5-acre site of the former Golden Bear Theatre, located between Full Throttle and LEX LUTHOR: Drop of Doom.

The attraction features a minimum height requirement of 48 inches, making it accessible to both families and thrill-seekers.

What we don't know:

A specific opening date has not yet been announced.

What they're saying:

Brian Oerding, park president of Six Flags Magic Mountain, highlighted the importance of the project for the venue's future.

"Thrill Glider is more than a new attraction. It is the latest milestone in Six Flags Magic Mountain's renaissance and a reflection of the park's enduring role as an industry innovator," Oerding stated.

"With a decades-long reputation for introducing record-breaking attractions and genre-defining rides, Magic Mountain is uniquely positioned to pioneer an entirely new coaster category and bring Thrill Glider to life."

What's next:

Six Flags said it will release additional detail drops and promotional reveals as the 2027 premiere approaches.