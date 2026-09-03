Stranger saves Los Angeles baby's life through organ donation

The Brief A baby named Julian received a life-saving liver transplant on Aug. 20 after matching with an anonymous donor. The donor, Ryan Keith of Hawaii, met Julian and his parents in person for the first time. Julian's father plans to add organ donation awareness to his mission of cleaning up the streets of Los Angeles.



A Los Angeles family came face-to-face with the stranger who saved their baby's life through organ donation.

Lissette Naula and her husband, Juan, were living a nightmare in July when doctors informed them that a liver transplant was the only hope for their baby, Julian.

Juan Naula is known on social media for making it his personal mission to clean up the streets of Los Angeles.

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On Aug. 20, their prayers were answered when an anonymous donor matched with Julian. That donor remained anonymous until they met in person for the first time.

Hawaii donor matches with baby

What we know:

Ryan Keith, a woman from Hawaii, signed up to be an organ donor late last year, fulfilling a goal she had wanted to accomplish for a long time.

She received the call that a child needed a transplant the day before her birthday.

Keith had no idea about Julian's story until this week, but she is now forever bonded with the child and his parents.

Keith said that whenever someone has a chance to do something for their fellow people, the ripple effects can be widespread.

Emotional meeting at hospital

Lissette Naula said she was feeling many emotions and that the experience felt like a dream. She added that she could not find the right words to properly thank Keith for the donation that has given Julian a new life.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is ranked among the best in the nation for liver transplants, but medical staff emphasize there remains a great need for donors.

Inspired by the life-saving gift, Juan Naula said he is adding organ donation advocacy to his ongoing mission to make Los Angeles a better place.

Dig deeper:

You can learn more about becoming a live donor by clicking here.