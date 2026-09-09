Brush fire sparks along 405 Freeway in Brentwood

The Brief The Getty Fire started around 4:15 p.m. near Getty Center Drive. Evacuation warnings were issued and the Getty Center closed early. The cause of the fire is unknown.



As LA faces high temperatures and humidity, a brush fire sparked along the 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area.

What we know:

The fire started around 4:20 p.m. on the hillside near Getty Center Drive.

The Getty Fire burned about 25 acres. Crews controlled the fire by 6:12 p.m.

Multiple water dropping helicopters were on scene. Fire officials said it wasn't a wind-driven fire, but high heat and humidity made for extreme conditions Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat wave hit the area Wednesday and conditions will remain the same on Thursday, with many areas expected to see temperatures as high as 108 degrees. Making the heat feel even worse were elevated humidity levels brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Marie.

Evacuation warnings

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued evacuation warnings, although no structures were immediately threatened.

Evacuations were lifted by 8:30 p.m.

Getty Center closes

The Getty Center closed early Wednesday due to the fire. They released a statement saying, "At this time, Getty has evacuated the Getty Center site for visitors and staff. The collections and art are safe, and we’re working with the fire department on monitoring the situation."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.