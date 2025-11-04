Six Flags America officially closes after 50 years

The Brief Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, officially closed its doors forever on Sunday, November 2, after 50 years of operation. The closure, which includes the adjacent Hurricane Harbor, is part of Six Flags' effort to restructure and reduce debt, with the property now slated for redevelopment. The company is undergoing significant changes, including a recent merger with Cedar Fair and new investment from a group including NFL star Travis Kelce.



Six Flags America has permanently closed after operating for five decades, with its last day of welcoming guests on Sunday, November 2.

What we know:

The Six Flags America amusement park in Bowie, Maryland has officially closed its gates forever.

This move includes the closure of the Hurricane Harbor water park.

Together, the parks together operated over 100 rides, shows, slides, and roller coasters.

The company's decision stems from ongoing efforts to restructure and address debt.

About 70 full-time associates were employed at the park, with the company promising severance and other benefits to those eligible.

The backstory:

The property that became Six Flags America first opened in 1974 as a drive-thru safari called The Wildlife Preserve.

It was later converted into a Six Flags park in 1999.

The closure follows the merger of Six Flags with Cedar Fair in July 2024, resulting in a company that now owns more than 20 parks and resorts across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

What they're saying:

Current president and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman offered a strategic reason for the closure.

"As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plans," he said.

"After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment," he added.

The park expressed gratitude to its patrons on social media.

"Thank you, Six Flags America fans, for 50 years of family fun. We will always cherish the memories made together."

Big picture view:

The closure comes as the company faces financial challenges, having reported a net loss of over $100 million during the second quarter.

The company announced in August that president and CEO Zimmerman plans to step down by the end of the year.

Despite the closure and financial losses, there are new investments in the brand, including an announcement in October that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would be joining a group of investors to "enhance shareholder value and improve the guest experience."

What's next:

The property will now be marketed for redevelopment.

The remaining parks, which include Six Flags Magic Mountain in California and Cedar Point in Ohio, will continue operations under the newly merged Six Flags-Cedar Fair entity.