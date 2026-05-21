‘Sinners’ heads to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2026

The Brief Universal Studios has announced a new haunted house based on Ryan Coogler's Oscar-winning vampire film "Sinners" for this year's Halloween Horror Nights. The immersive attraction will debut at Universal Orlando Resort on August 28 and Universal Studios Hollywood on September 3, transporting guests to a 1930s Mississippi Delta juke joint. While ticket options and initial event details have been released for both coasts, the remaining haunted houses and specific scare zones have yet to be revealed.



Universal Studios on Thursday announced its annual Halloween Horror Nights event will feature a brand-new haunted house inspired by "Sinners," the record-breaking blockbuster vampire film from writer-director Ryan Coogler.

The immersive experience will debut late this summer at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, allowing fans to step directly into the movie's terrifying universe.

What we know:

The haunted house will transport guests back in time to the 1930s Mississippi Delta setting of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Sinners."

The attraction is set inside the popular Club Juke during its opening night, where twin brothers Smoke and Stack attempt to open a juke joint for their community. The experience quickly turns into a brutal battle for survival as a troop of unrelenting, red-eyed vampires crash the celebration.

The house will feature major characters lifted straight from the film, including the nefarious vampires Remmick, Bert, and Joan, alongside characters Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline, and Cornbread.

Big picture view:

Universal Studios Hollywood will run its event for a record 42 nights, featuring eight haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, and live entertainment.

Select tickets—including the Universal Express Ticket and R.I.P Tour—will grant access to the new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" coaster from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

What they're saying:

"At Halloween Horror Nights, we push the boundaries of what a live horror experience can be," John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement. "Just as Ryan Coogler's Academy Award-winning film `Sinners' re-invented the vampire movie, we are re-inventing the haunted house and creating new ways to scare our guests that we've never attempted and are thrilled to bring this amazing story to life in a truly terrifying and fully immersive way."

"It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with Sinners in such a powerful way," said Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, producers of Sinners and founders of Proximity Media, in a joint statement. "Now, partnering with Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film — to feel the music, the atmosphere and the tension all around them. Watching it come to life on this scale has been really special for all of us."

What's next:

Universal Studios announced that additional event details, including the reveals of the remaining all-new haunted houses coming to both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, will be announced soon.