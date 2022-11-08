Powerball: Here are the winning numbers in $2.04 billion jackpot after delay

The winning numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were finally shared on Tuesday after a delay due to processing issues with a participating lottery.

The winning numbers are white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday but increased to $2.04 billion on Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

It was not immediately clear whether any winning tickets were sold.

The jackpot is the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in U.S. lottery history. Only four previous jackpots have ever topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.

Why was the Powerball delayed?

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing were posted online Tuesday morning, several hours after the originally-scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

"Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," it said in a statement on Monday night.

Nearly three hours after the scheduled Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: "It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay." On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball was "in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue."

"Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay," the statement said.

How to play the Powerball Jackpot

FILE - People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot grows until a winning ticket is sold. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or take the lump sum payment. Federal and jurisdictional taxes are applicable to either payout.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The drawings are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, and also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

The grand prize was previously won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania, resulting in a $206.9 million jackpot.

Powerball currently holds the world record for the largest jackpot ever: a whopping $1.586 billion prize in 2016 that was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.