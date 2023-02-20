Single mom of 3 in coma after South LA pursuit crash; children say they're praying for a miracle

A 43-year-old mother of three remains in a medically-induced coma in critical condition after she was hit by a driver allegedly fleeing police in South Los Angeles. Now, her kids say they're praying for a miracle.

"Any moment now they're expecting her to wake up, if she makes it," said daughter Julisa Mercado Reyna.

Yolanda Reyna, 43, has been in critical condition for days. Her children have been at her bedside at Dignity Health in downtown LA. Doctors have told them it's 50-50 for the single mom.

"I came to this country with her," said Julisa Reyna. "She was 18, I was only two years old, so I've seen her grow up, I grew with her, so we struggled together, laughed together, cried together. That's honestly my best friend."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Single mom of 3 'fighting for her life' after South LA pursuit-crash

Julisa Reyna said it hurts seeing her mom in her hospital bed, saying her mom's usually just a phone call away. But on the night of Feb. 17, Yolanda Reyna wasn't picking up her phone. She was picking up a relative. They were on their way to a concert.

"My 12-year-old brother has her on GPS," Julisa Reyna said. "It just so happened that she was still there 20 minutes, 10 minutes later, and I started to worry, so I drove to the scene and getting close to the exit and I checked the Citizen app and that's where I saw my mom's car and I kind of had an idea of what was going on."

Their mother's car had been crushed by a stolen pickup truck that ran a red light at the corner of East Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street in South LA. The driver of the pickup truck was being chased by police. The pursuit only lasted about a minute.

Los Angeles Police Department officers said the driver tried to run, but they caught him and his passenger.

"She's fighting, and she's just a very strong woman and I don't imagine myself living without her," said Cesar Mercado Reyna," Yolanda Reyna's son.

Cesar Reyna said that his mother had gathered blood in her brain, and had several bones, including her pelvis, crushed in the crash, but said every day his mom is showing progress.

Her children said Yolanda Reyna loves to hike dance and laugh. Her kids said they don't hate the person responsible for the crash, they just need their mom to be okay.

"Every time you guys have a loved one leaving home, just tell them how much you love them and to make it back home safe," said Cesar Reyna.

"These things are inevitable," said Julisa Reyna. "It's going to happen to you one way or another … Any small fight just let it go and pray that you make it back home safely."

Yolanda Reyna's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with hospital bills.