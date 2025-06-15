Shohei Ohtani to pitch for first time in Dodger uniform on Monday, June 16

The wait is over, baseball fans. Shohei Ohtani will make his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, June 16.

Well, sort of.

The Dodgers announced on social media on Sunday night that Ohtani will "start" on Monday's game against the San Diego Padres.

However, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Ohtani is expected to pitch the game as an opener. This means Ohtani is not expected to pitch more than an inning or two.

The announcement marks the end of a long wait for both Ohtani and the baseball world have not seen the 3-time MVP take the mound since August 2023, when Ohtani suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

After undergoing elbow surgery in 2023, Ohtani rehabbed for the entire 2024 World Series-winning season as well as the first three-plus months of the 2025 season.