Pursuit suspect accused of making criminal threats arrested after standoff in South Gate

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The Brief A suspect surrendered following a pursuit and standoff in South Gate on Monday morning. Investigators said he was armed with two knives. Officials said the suspect was connected to a domestic violence incident.



SOUTH GATE – A pursuit suspect accused of making criminal threats was arrested following a tense standoff with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Gate on Monday morning. The criminal threats were allegedly connected to a domestic violence incident.

What we know:

LAPD officers initiated a pursuit after locating a suspect connected to a domestic violence incident in South Gate in which he also reportedly threatened verbally and via text that he was going to "kill everyone."

Following the brief pursuit, the suspect led officers back to the South Gate residence where the alleged domestic violence incident took place at Elizabeth Avenue and Duane Way. LAPD investigators said the victim sought shelter with her brother, who lives in Los Angeles.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the moments when the suspect got into another vehicle and as the standoff unfolded. Investigators said the suspect was armed with two knives – a switchblade and a kitchen knife.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Authorities said the suspect faces several charges, including domestic violence, felony evading and possession of a switchblade.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.