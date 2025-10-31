Simi Valley teens admit to hate crimes, felony assault: DA

The Brief Two of the five juveniles involved in the August 1 Simi Valley movie theater assault admitted to felony assault and hate crimes. One of those two juveniles also admitted to a criminal threat case that occurred at the same theater in May. The three remaining juveniles have continued their arraignments to mid-November; sentencing for the two is scheduled for November 13 and 19.



Two of the five teens charged in connection with the August 1 Simi Valley movie theater assault have admitted to felony assault and hate crimes.

What we know:

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that two of the five juveniles involved in the August 1 Simi Valley movie theater assault admitted to felony assault and hate crimes.

Five juveniles were charged with crimes arising from the assault. Two of the five minors were also charged with crimes from a separate incident that occurred at the same location on May 30.

The two minors who admitted to the felony assault and hate crime charges also accounted for the earlier incident: one of them admitted his involvement in the criminal threat case that occurred on May 30.

What's next:

The three remaining juveniles who have not admitted to the criminal charges continued their arraignments to mid-November.

Sentencing for the two juveniles who admitted the charges is scheduled for November 13 and November 19.