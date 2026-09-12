Simi Valley Target strangulation suspect ruled competent to stand trial for attempted murder

The Brief Simi Valley resident Rejean Morgan Tabor has been ruled competent to stand trial for a violent assault inside a local Target store. Tabor faces felony attempted murder alongside multiple battery, assault, and child abuse charges after allegedly attacking a woman and bystanders. An early disposition hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8, while Tabor remains held in custody on $750,000 bail.



A Simi Valley man was found competent to stand trial following an unprovoked attack inside a Target store in June.

What we know:

On June 17, the suspect, Rejean Morgan Tabor, allegedly approached a woman from behind inside the Target, then strangled her while covering her nose and mouth, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

When Good Samaritans jumped in to help, Tabor allegedly turned on them, pushing one woman to the ground and biting, hitting, and scratching another shopper, officials said.

After the woman was able to escape, Tabor allegedly threw a glass bottle at a Target employee and attacked a 16-year-old customer from behind before police arrived and took him into custody.

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Tabor is charged with felony willful, deliberate, premeditated attempted murder, along with two misdemeanor counts of battery, one misdemeanor count of assault, and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

He remains in custody with bail set at $750,000.

What we don't know:

The exact medical conditions of the victims involved in the attack have not been publicly detailed beyond reported injuries.

Authorities have also not disclosed a clear motive for the assault on the woamn or indicated whether Tabor had any prior connection to any of the victims.

What's next:

With the competency hold now cleared by the court's September 10 ruling, the criminal case will proceed to an early disposition hearing scheduled for October 8.