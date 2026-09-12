Simi Valley man gets 39 years to life for father's stabbing death

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The Brief Gerardo Arroyo Almanza was sentenced to 39 years and four months to life in state prison for the second-degree murder of his father in Simi Valley. The attack happened on April 6, 2024, when Almanza allegedly threatened family members with a knife and fatally stabbed his father, Alfredo Arroyo Sancen. Almanza pleaded guilty on August 3, 2026, after previously being declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in 2025 before regaining competency later that year.



A Simi Valley man has been sentenced in connection with the stabbing death of his father in 2024.

What we know:

Gerardo Arroyo Almanza was sentenced to 39 years, four months to life in state prison for the killing of his father, Alfredo Arroyo Sancen, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The attack happened on April 6, 2024.

Authorities said several family members drove to Almanza's home in Simi Valley to check on him. While they parked across the street, Almanza ran out of the home armed with a knife, confronted his family members, and threatened to kill them.

According to authorities, Almanza chased his mother and father around a parked car before pinning Sancen to the ground and stabbing him several times.

Almanza ran away from the scene but was found hiding a block away and taken into custody shortly afterward.

Sancen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Almanza pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, criminal threats against family members, a prior strike, and a weapon allegation on August 3, 2026.

What they're saying:

During the proceedings, family members provided victim impact statements to the court regarding the loss of Sancen.

Among those who spoke was Jose Iglesias-Arroyo, who shared the personal weight of losing his grandfather during the court hearing.

"To me this is not just a case or a headline, this is my grandfather, this is my family," Iglesias-Arroyo said.