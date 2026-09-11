Rapper Lil Durk acquitted of all charges in Beverly Center murder-for-hire case

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The Brief Rapper Lil Durk was found not guilty on all charges. Banks was accused of orchestrating and financing an attempted hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo. The shooting instead killed Rondo’s cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson. Deandre Dontrell Wilson and David Brian Lindsey were convicted of stalking and conspiracy to commit stalking, but acquitted of other charges.



Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk was acquitted Friday on all charges alleging he orchestrated the revenge stalking and killing of a man in an ambush near the Beverly Center four years ago.

The backstory:

Lil Durk, born Durk Banks, was accused of setting in motion a plan to kill Tyquian Bowman, a rival Atlanta rapper known as Quando Rondo. Prosecutors argued that Banks paid for a hit team to travel from Chicago to Los Angeles in August 2022 with the intention of killing Bowman, but the plan went awry when their shots mistakenly killed 24-year-old Saviay'a Robinson, Bowman's cousin, who was seated in a black Escalade with the intended victim.

Prosecutors contended that Banks, who won a Grammy in 2024 for the hit "All My Life," ordered, bankrolled and planned the intended murder as revenge after an associate of Bowman's killed a close friend of Banks', Dayvon "King Von" Bennett, in 2020 at an Atlanta nightclub, federal prosecutors said.

Banks' attorneys, however, maintained that the 33-year-old Chicago rapper wasn't involved in the planned hit. Instead, they told the jury it was Banks' former personal assistant, Kavon Grant, who subsequently switched sides and testified for the government -- who set up the intended killing of Bowman to impress his boss.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, stalking of Bowman using a dangerous weapon, stalking of Robinson resulting in death, and two counts involving murder-for-hire allegations.

Banks' co-defendants, Deandre Dontrell Wilson and David Brian Lindsey, were convicted of stalking and conspiracy to commit stalking charges, but acquitted of other counts. Banks was found not guilty on all charges.

Local perspective:

The verdict set off a celebratory party outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, where supporters of the rapper frequently gathered throughout the trial, some often holding signs reading "Free Durk."

Dig deeper:

Grant and two other members of Banks' inner circle reached plea deals and testified for the government about Durk's alleged involvement in the scheme. Banks declined to testify in his own defense and Bowman was not called to the stand.

In closing arguments Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yanniello told the jury that Durk "used his money, his power, and his influence" to orchestrate the hit. The prosecutor said the case hinged on the street rule of "get back," in which Banks was expected to forcefully retaliate for the killing of King Von.

But defense attorneys Brian Steel and Drew Findling hammered home the alternate theory that Banks had nothing to do with planning or funding the attempted murder of Bowman that resulted in Robinson's death and was being "targeted" by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that Banks had indicated he would pay an unspecified bounty for the death of Bowman.

In opening statements last month, defense attorney Marissa Goldberg planted the blame squarely on Grant, insisting that Banks' ex-personal assistant was the real organizer, and told the jury that Grant used credit cards for the flight from Chicago, booked a rental car, and bought the weapons and masks used in the shooting.

"You'll realize there's no evidence" against Banks, Goldberg said. The well-known rapper, she said, "had nothing to do with it."

A 32-page superseding indictment filed in July named Banks as the lead defendant in the case that also charged five members and associates of the rapper's collective -- known as Only the Family, or OTF.

The U.S. Attorney's Office argued that around Aug. 18, 2022, the alleged conspirators learned that Bowman was staying at Level, a luxury hotel and apartment hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The next day, Banks' five friends flew from Chicago to San Diego, then drove to Los Angeles "for the purpose of murdering" Bowman, prosecutors contend.

Banks was living at the time with his family in a rented mansion in Encino, but was visiting Miami on the day of the shooting, his attorney said.

The OTF crew allegedly used two vehicles and worked in tandem to track, stalk and attempt to murder Bowman at a gas station on Beverly Boulevard, according to court papers.

The shooters fired at least 18 rounds at Bowman's vehicle, striking and killing Robinson, prosecutors said.

Banks was arrested Oct. 17, 2024, near Miami International Airport as he attempted to flee the country, according to the FBI.

Since the release of his debut album in 2015, Banks has issued eight solo studio albums, not including mixtapes or collaborative projects recorded with other artists. Banks was nominated for a Grammy on four occasions, winning the trophy for best melodic rap performance two years ago for "All My Life," which featured J. Cole.