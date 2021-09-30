Silent disco comes to Hermosa Beach

How much fun does this sound? A beachside festival this weekend in Hermosa Beach will hold a silent disco.

To enjoy this unique experience, you'll need to grab a pair of special headphones at the Hermosa Harmony Festival from the World of Sound Productions.

You'll see people dancing and swaying at the festival. Festivalgoers wear one the of 2,000 hi-fidelity radio frequency headphones provided by World of Sound Productions.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

High-powered radio frequency antenna broadcast about a quarter-mile in every direction with studio-quality sound.



Founder Adam Molavani is behind the outdoor headphone "experience" as he calls it. The headphones have five different channels and festival goers can change channels to experience any one of the five different simultaneous events from speakers to DJ's to live musicians.

The Kat Hall Band is among the artists playing at the Hermosa Harmony Festival on Saturday. To purchase tickets or for more information see World of Sound Productions.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.