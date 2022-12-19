Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne

article

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.

The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9 by a person who "came to the facility in Hawthorne claiming to have found a dog," Ana Bustilloz of spcaLA said in a statement.

"(The) spcaLA staff provided information of the proper animal care services agency to report the lost pet," Bustilloz said. "The suspect left the facility, returned to their vehicle and removed the dog from the passenger side of the vehicle. The dog was left on the sidewalk and the person drove away. These actions were recorded by surveillance cameras."

Bustilloz said animal abandonment is a misdemeanor in California, punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine up to $1,000.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at an spcaLA facility in Hawthorne.

Man who dropped the animal at the facility was described as white, in his late 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, Bustilloz said. His vehicle was a white, 2021/2022 model four-door Mercedes Benz S Class with California license plates that possibly ended in "M933," Bustilloz said.

"The dog, named Violet by spcaLA staff, is a 1-year-old female Pit Bull mix suffering extensively with a skin disease, commonly known as mange," Bustilloz said. "Violet was checked by spcaLA medical staff and a course of treatment has begun. The agency expects Violet to recover, and is hopeful that she will be placed in adoptions as soon as she cleared by the medical team."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact spcaLA Animal Protection Services at 800-540-SPCA or online at spcaLA.com/report.

According to Bustilloz, spcaLA houses stray or lost animals found in the cities of Culver City, El Segundo, Gardena, Hermosa Beach, Lawndale, Lynwood, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and West Hollywood. For more information visit spcaLA.com/lost-pets.