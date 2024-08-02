Should police officers be allowed to display their tattoos? Brea wants your input

Should police officers be allowed to display their tattoos while on duty? That's the question the Brea Police Department is asking the public.

The department has participated in a pilot program for the last 10 months or so, allowing officers and non-uniform employees to have them on display.

Ruben Vasquez is one of them. Vasquez is a jailer, and has a tattoo of a sword and a snake that runs down his left forearm. He said the sword represents "hospitality" and "the will to stand up for others." With highs in the mid-90s Friday, Vasquez opted to wear a short-sleeved uniform. Before the pilot program, that wouldn't have been an option.

Now, the department is asking for public input through an online survey. The survey asks just a handful of questions, like "Do you think allowing officers to show tattoos is a good idea from a culturally progressive, forward-thinking perspective" and "Do you think that seeing officers in tattoos can be used as a tool to better ‘humanize’ law enforcement officers?"

The survey can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Lieutenant Christ Haddad says that so far, the response to the move has been overwhelmingly positive, but there are still some tattoos that aren't allowed, including ones on the hands, neck and face.

So far, 15 employees have taken advantage of the pilot program, out of the approximately 100.