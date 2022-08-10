Shots fired at parked vehicle in Sylmar

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after someone shot multiple rounds into a vacant vehicle that was parked on the street in Sylmar on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 12900 block of Maclay Street, located near Fenton Avenue. LAPD officials said the 911 call came in just before 5:40 a.m. when the caller stated hearing shots fired in the area.

The shooting was captured on camera and the suspect’s vehicle was described as a black SUV.

No injuries were reported.

