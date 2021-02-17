Shots fired at car on the 10 Freeway near DTLA

An investigation was underway Wednesday following reports of shots fired at a car on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. on the freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist exited the freeway and drove to the area of 17th Street and Gramercy Place, and officers went there and took a report, according to the LAPD.

No injuries were reported to the driver or the two passengers in the car.

The eastbound freeway was closed in the area while an investigation was conducted. It has since reopened.

No description was available of the suspect.

CNS contributed to this report.