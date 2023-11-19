Shooting shuts down parts of 105 Freeway near Willowbrook

A shooting shut down all westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Willowbrook Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said roads will remain closed through 4 a.m. Monday as the shooting investigation continues.

According to CHP, a man was walking in the freeway lanes when an officer arrived at the scene near Wilmington Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital after getting shot by one of the officers at the scene, CHP said.

CHP did not say what prompted the officer to open fire. As of 9 p.m. Sunday, officials have not given an update on the pedestrian's conditions.

No officers were hurt in the encounter.