Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Watts
LOS ANGELES - A man reportedly wielding a machete in Watts was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday morning.
Authorities said they were responding to a call reporting a man with a knife in the street just after 7 a.m. in the area near Graham Avenue and 92nd Street.
When deputies arrived, they said they were confronted by the suspect who was holding a machete. That's when the confrontation escalated, officials said. The suspect refused to put down the weapon and multiple deputies opened fire, according to authorities.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The investigation remains ongoing.