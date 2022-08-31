Man with machete shot and killed by deputies in Watts

A man reportedly wielding a machete in Watts was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they were responding to a call reporting a man with a knife in the street just after 7 a.m. in the area near Graham Avenue and 92nd Street.

When deputies arrived, they said they were confronted by the suspect who was holding a machete. That's when the confrontation escalated, officials said. The suspect refused to put down the weapon and multiple deputies opened fire, according to authorities.

SUGGESTED:

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The investigation remains ongoing.



