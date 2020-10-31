Shooting at strip club in Anaheim leaves four wounded, three hospitalized

A shooting at the Sahara Theater gentleman's club in Anaheim Saturday morning injured four people.

The shooting occurred at 1210 S. State College Blvd, near Ball Road, at 1:35 a.m.

Police say a person approached the business and shot into the club, where 30 to 50 people were inside at the time, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

Four people sustained minor to moderate gunshot wounds, none of which

were considered life-threatening. Three of the victims were taken to a hospital

with stable vital signs and the fourth declined additional treatment, Carringer

said.

Police were looking for two possible suspects in a vehicle described by witnesses as either a red or maroon or silver or gray four-door compact,

Carringer said.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with information was asked to call Anaheim police at 714-765-1900 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

