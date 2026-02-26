LAPD officer accused of skydiving while on disability leave charged with insurance fraud

article

The Brief LAPD Officer Christopher Brandon Carnahan was charged with two felony counts of insurance fraud for allegedly faking a disabling elbow injury. Prosecutors claim Carnahan collected disability benefits while participating in high-intensity activities, including skydiving and gym workouts. The veteran police officers faces up to six years in custody if convicted.



A veteran officer with the Los Angeles Police Department is facing felony charges after allegedly collecting disability payments for an on-duty injury while simultaneously engaging in recreational skydiving and strenuous exercise.

What we know:

Officer Christopher Brandon Carnahan, 43, of Norwalk, was charged on Monday with two counts of felony insurance fraud.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Carnahan reported an injury to his left elbow on May 22, 2023, while on duty.

As a result, he was placed on Temporary Totally Disabled (TTD) status, a designation intended to provide benefits to workers unable to perform any duties.

Christopher Brandon Carnahan allegedly skydiving and working out while on Temporary Totally Disabled (TTD) status. / Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office

But investigators allege that while receiving these benefits, Carnahan was far from sedentary.

Prosecutors claim he completed numerous jumps at Skydive Elsinore in Lake Elsinore and maintained a regular workout routine at a fitness center.

Carnahan is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

What we don't know:

Carnahan's arraignment date has not yet been decided.

What they're saying:

"This case is about honesty and accountability," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "Claiming to be temporarily totally disabled and collecting disability benefits intended for injured workers while engaging in physically demanding activities like skydiving is a crime. This is an officer who knows the law and understands the standards he is sworn to uphold."

What's next:

As the legal process moves forward, the LAPD is expected to review Carnahan’s employment status pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

Carnahan faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison, to be served in county jail, if convicted on all counts.