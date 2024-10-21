Arson suspected in series of fires that damaged business, vehicles in Sherman Oaks

Several vehicles and a business in the San Fernando Valley were severely damaged by flames in what investigators believe may be arson.

The fires occurred between 10 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday along Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.

The business that was damaged was a sign-making company. Several vehicles were also torched.

"I heard someone screaming and it was my neighbor downstairs. Her car was completely in flames, and it was right by my stairs, so I couldn't' come out."

It appears someone set fire to pillows then put them on a car.

Investigators believe the fire inside the building started on a piece of furniture, possibly a couch. The owner of the building said the couch wasn't there Friday when they left. It appears someone brought it in and lit it.

Last year around this time, an arsonist was arrested in the same area. Investigators do not believe the same person is responsible for these fires.