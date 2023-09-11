Shelter-in-place issued for Oxnard neighborhood following fire, reported gunshots

article

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for some residents in Oxnard following a structure fire and reported gunshots in the area Monday.

It's happening in the 3700 block of Ketch Avenue near Fisher Drive.

According to police, officers responded to the area around 8:44 a.m. on a report of a structure fire and gunshots that were reportedly heard coming from the hallway of a residence.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

There were no reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.