Shelter-in-place issued for Oxnard neighborhood following fire, reported gunshots
OXNARD, Calif. - A shelter-in-place order has been issued for some residents in Oxnard following a structure fire and reported gunshots in the area Monday.
It's happening in the 3700 block of Ketch Avenue near Fisher Drive.
According to police, officers responded to the area around 8:44 a.m. on a report of a structure fire and gunshots that were reportedly heard coming from the hallway of a residence.
There were no reported injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.