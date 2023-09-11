Expand / Collapse search

Shelter-in-place issued for Oxnard neighborhood following fire, reported gunshots

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:06AM
Oxnard
FOX 11
OXNARD, Calif. - A shelter-in-place order has been issued for some residents in Oxnard following a structure fire and reported gunshots in the area Monday. 

It's happening in the 3700 block of Ketch Avenue near Fisher Drive. 

According to police, officers responded to the area around 8:44 a.m. on a report of a structure fire and gunshots that were reportedly heard coming from the hallway of a residence. 

There were no reported injuries. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.