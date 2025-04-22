Shannon Sharpe calls $50 million rape lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend 'a shakedown'

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673. WARNING: The details provided in the story is graphic and may be triggering to some viewers. FOX 11 is also not mentioning the identity of "Jane Doe" in the story as the station does not name sexual assault survivors.

Shannon Sharpe denies raping his ex-girlfriend as the "Club Shay Shay" host is at the center of a $50 million lawsuit.

What we know:

Over the weekend, "Jane Doe" filed a civil lawsuit accusing Sharpe of rape in October 2024.

In the court document, the accuser is suing Sharpe over allegations of assault, sexual assault, battery, sexual battery and inflicting emotional distress.

[WARNING: The details provided in the story is graphic and may be triggering to some viewers.]

The lawsuit claims the two were in a "rocky consensual relationship that lasted nearly two years." Prior to the two beginning to date, Sharpe allegedly demanded that Jane Doe would sign an NDA, according to court documents.

In the same document, Sharpe was accused of raping Jane Doe despite "repeated screams of ‘no.’" The former NFL star was also accused of recording and sharing videos of their sexual activities without consent.

"[Sharpe] was insistent upon recording their sexual activities, sometimes without her knowledge. Sharpe was also sharing the videos with others, without her permission or knowledge," the lawsuit read.

On April 22, Sharpe released a recorded video statement on his social media pages calling the allegations against him "a shakedown." Sharpe blasted Jane Doe's attorney Tony Buzbee, accusing him of planning to release a sex tape to make the "Club Shay Shay" host "look guilty."

"This is all being orchestrated by Tony Busby, who has targeted Jay-Z. Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he's going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be 10 minutes or so," Sharpe said on his social media page. "Hey Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don't have it or I would myself you know what happened and you're trying to manipulate the media."

Sharpe then threatened to sue Jane Doe in the same social media statement video.

"The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation and now that appears to be a deliberate setup coordinated by [REDACTED]," Sharpe said in the video. "[REDACTED] and Tony Buzbee want $50 million. What they're getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down."

What we don't know:

[FOX 11 is not mentioning the identity of "Jane Doe" in the story as the station does not name sexual assault survivors.]

While Sharpe has since outed the accuser's name on his social media pages, the plaintiff has not released a statement on her public social media pages regarding the alleged incidents. The court document states Jane Doe is "more than thirty years younger" than Sharpe.