Sewage spill triggers OC beach closure

A large swath of Laguna Beach coastline was closed to swimmers and surfers Wednesday due to a sewage spill.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency's Environmental Health Division, the beach stretching from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon was closed in response to a 94,500-gallon sewage spill.

Health officials said the spill was caused by a break in a "force main sewer line" in Laguna Beach.

"The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water- contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards," according to OCHCA.

Residents can get up-to-date information on beach closures at 714-433- 6400 or at www.ocbeachinfo.com.