Sewage spill prompts beach closures in Long Beach, San Pedro

All beaches in Long Beach and Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro remained closed to swimmers and surfers Wednesday due to sewage spills that poured millions of gallons of contaminated material in the ocean.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon that sewage had discharged from an unspecified location around 6 a.m., sending untreated sewage into the Dominguez Channel, which leads to the area near Cabrillo Beach. The sewage flow was eventually halted.

The circumstances of the sewage discharge were not immediately known, but on Tuesday, health officials said the spill resulted in 8 million gallons of sewage entering the channel.

As a result, health officials declared the ocean water at Cabrillo Beach off-limits until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels.

Long Beach, CA - Plastic debris litters a drainage ditch to the sea at Junipero Beach in Long Beach, where signs warned against contact with the water because of a sewage spill on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Swimming areas west of Belmont Shore are temp Expand

The spill also prompted Long Beach health officials to close off the water at all of its beaches. Long Beach officials said an additional spill in Commerce also occurred Monday, involving another 40,000 gallons of sewage that flowed into the Los Angeles River and ultimately the ocean.

Health officials had already issued a warning for people to avoid all ocean water in the county due to bacterial runoff from the rain storm.

Updated Los Angeles County beach closure information is available by calling 800-525-5662 or online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/. Long Beach recreational beach water quality information is available at 562-570-4199 or longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.