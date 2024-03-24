Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Southern California

Parts of Southern California are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as gusty winds continue to whip across the region Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm will impact the following areas: Simi Valley, Eastern Malibu, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Encino, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills, Burbank, Northridge, Calabasas, 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, Porter Ranch, Topanga State Park, Sherman Oaks, Granada Hills, Toluca Lake, Studio City, and Pacoima.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-size hail, and frequent cloud to ground lightning are all possible, the NWS said.

Wind advisories were in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday in the downtown and west Los Angeles area, and from 4 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday in the Santa Clarita Valley, where gusts up to 40 mph were expected. The Antelope Valley was expected to see gusts of 45 mph Sunday afternoon, possibly increasing to 65 mph Sunday night.

"Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible," forecasters warned.

Residents are advised to seek shelter inside a building if outdoors.

This cold low-pressure system will also bring high surf and hazardous ocean conditions through Monday.

"Warmer and drier weather is expected for early week, than another storm system, potentially heavy rainfall, is possible for next weekend," the NWS said.

The weather service said rainfall totals through Sunday night will generally be 0.25 inches or less for most areas, but the northern mountain slopes could get near 1 inch.

City News Service contributed to this report.