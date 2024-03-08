Couple fills potholes in Compton to help drivers

A Compton couple took matters into their own hands by fixing potholes that fellow area residents complained about.

The couple, Alex and Daisy De La Rosa, were tired of all the damage these road hazards have caused their vehicles.

"Every day we’re on the city," Alex said. "So every day we’re having problems [behind the] wheel."

When the couple contacted the City of Compton about the potholes, they felt ignored. They’re not the only ones who felt that way.

"I was driving my new car [that] I just bought and I drove to a pothole," said Keisha, a driver. "I called the city and the city didn’t do anything about it. Didn’t pay me. They didn’t give me nothing."

Another resident says she nearly broke her ankle stepping on one of the potholes.

So far, Alex and Daisy have filled at least 25 potholes in the neighborhood – all on their own time and on their dime. The couple have since launched a Facebook group to help neighbors see their work.

The City of Compton have since issued a statement written, in-part, below:

"Although the pothole issue is prominent in our city, we also acknowledge that multiple cities in LA County are facing similar challenges especially in this recent wet season. While we budget for street repairs annually, our Public Works Department is currently critically understaffed and efforts are underway to recruit the vacant positions. "