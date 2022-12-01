Several students reporting medical issues at Van Nuys Middle School; LAFD responding

article

Several paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a middle school Thursday morning after receiving calls of students with medical complaints.

Crews arrived at Van Nuys Middle School just before 11:30 a.m.

At least ten students are being treated; some were taken on a stretcher to the hospital. Officials say affected students are showing only "mild" symptoms.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told reporters on the scene that the overdose situation does not involve fentanyl, although it's unclear exactly what caused the illnesses.