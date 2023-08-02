Sesame Place San Diego free admission for kids: How to get tickets

Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos?

Sesame Place San Diego is offering free admission for kids as part of a special limited-time offer.

The deal applies through Oct. 29 and is valid for children ages 3 to 9 when accompanied by an adult with a paid admission ticket.

The park is also celebrating special themed weekends in August:

Aug. 4-6: Best Friends Weekend

Aug. 11-13: B is for Bubbles Weekend

Aug. 25-27: First Responders Weekend

Children under 3 get into the park for free all year.

SeaWorld’s Sesame Place San Diego in Chula Vista spans 17 acres and features seven family-friendly themed rides, an interactive musical play area, and 11 water attractions including a 500,000 gallon-wave pool - one of the largest in Southern California, according to park officials.

Fans of the show will even notice the iconic 123 Stoop at an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood where you may be able to see Elmo at his bedroom window, and stop by for a song or dance.

Other fun attractions include a live character show, a daily parade, photo ops, and hugs from all your favorite characters.

Sesame Place San Diego is also a Certified Autism Center, as designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. That means the staff receives extra training to make sure the day is fun for all kids and adults alike.

There is one other Sesame Place theme park in the US. It is located on the East Coast, just outside Philadelphia.

