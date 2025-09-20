Southern California theme park abruptly closes for 2025 season

The Brief Sesame Place San Diego is closing its doors on September 21 and will not reopen until spring 2026. The theme park is transitioning from a year-round schedule to a seasonal one. Current 2025 season pass holders will receive complimentary SeaWorld Fun Cards for the rest of the year.



Sesame Place San Diego will soon close for the rest of 2025.

What we know:

The Chula Vista theme park made the sudden announcement on Sept. 15 via its social media pages, explaining it would be transitioning to a "seasonal schedule" as opposed to being open year-round.

Sesame Place closes its doors on Sept. 21 and will not reopen until Spring 2026. An exact date was not given, but according to the theme park's online calendar, it says it will reopen in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sesame Place San Diego free admission for kids: How to get tickets

Sesame Place Philadelphia, the only other sister property in the U.S., is open year round.

What they're saying:

"Sesame Place will transition to a seasonal schedule, making every visit filled with more excitement, attractions, and activities to enjoy," the theme park said in its statement.

"By focusing on our most popular times of year, we can deliver the best possible experience from the moment guests arrive until the moment they leave."

What's next:

Officials said current 2025 Season Pass Holders will be provided complimentary SeaWorld Fun Cards valid through the remainder of the year. The cards offer unlimited admission to SeaWorld and access to seasonal events such as Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration.

If you have a single-day ticket, you have three options. You can re-book for 2026, switch to a SeaWorld ticket, or receive a refund.

The backstory:

Sesame Place San Diego spans 17 acres and features seven family-friendly themed rides, an interactive musical play area, and 11 water attractions including a 500,000 gallon-wave pool — one of the largest in Southern California, according to park officials.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: West Coast's first Sesame Street theme park now open in SoCal

Other fun attractions include a live character show, a daily parade, photo ops, and hugs from all your favorite characters.

Sesame Place San Diego is also a Certified Autism Center, as designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. That means the staff receives extra training to make sure the day is fun for all kids and adults alike.

The San Diego theme park opened in 2022.