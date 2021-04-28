‘Serving Spoon’ restaurant owners will be virtual guests for President Biden’s speech

article

The owners of a beloved community staple in Inglewood will be virtual guests during the Presidential Address to the Joint Session of Congress set for Wednesday night.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters announced Angela and J.C. Johnson, owners of the Serving Spoon restaurant, will be her guests during the presidential address scheduled for Wednesday night.

"We were very, very shocked," said Angela Johnson.

The Serving Spoon is one of the many Southern California restaurants that struggled due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, the Inglewood restaurant is one of the success stories.

"We’re successful because of the help, the outreach and the support of the community and of course of God himself but we have just been taken over the top because of the love that’s been shown and that support and it’s something that we didn’t expect, we didn’t understand…but we’re just so appreciative," J.C. Johnson told FOX 11’s Sandra Endo on Good Day LA.

"For decades, the Serving Spoon has proudly served our community, but after the onset of COVID-19 they began to struggle. Like many small business owners across the country, Angela and J.C. were faced with tough decisions. However, with support from the local community, assistance from the paycheck protection program, and other initiatives put forth by Congress and President Biden, the Serving Spoon is open and cooking up delicious soul food for our community today. I am so pleased to highlight their story of perseverance, the Serving Spoon’s deep and rich connection to our community, and the ways in which President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help small businesses and our economy recover from this pandemic," Congresswoman Waters said in a press release.

