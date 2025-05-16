Serial arsonist arrested in fire-damaged Glendale home

The Brief Clarence Schiebel, was arrested in Glendale after being found inside a fire-damaged vacant building with gasoline and lighters. Schiebel had a $200,000 felony arson warrant from the LAPD and a history of arson arrests and convictions. He has been charged with attempted arson, possession of flammable material, and burglary.



A man with a history of arson arrests and convictions was arrested in Glendale after being found inside a vacant, fire-damaged property with gasoline and lighters.

What we know:

On the evening of May 8, Glendale Police Department officers responded to a call reporting a possible burglary in progress at 1642 S. Central Avenue.

The property, which had been red-tagged as unsafe due to fire damage the previous week, was found to have a male subject inside.

At the scene, officers located Clarence Schiebel at the front of the property.

According to the police report, "Schiebel was noncompliant and had to be physically detained." A Pennzoil jug containing gasoline was discovered near his location.

While clearing the property, officers noted a strong smell of fresh gasoline and observed liquid on the living room floor.

At the time of his arrest, Schiebel was also in possession of two lighters.

The backstory:

Authorities revealed that Schiebel had an existing $200,000 felony arson warrant issued by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Furthermore, his criminal history includes numerous arrests and convictions for arson.

He has served multiple sentences in state prison and is registered as an arson offender.

What's next:

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed charges against Schiebel including attempted arson, possession of flammable/combustible material, and burglary.

Schiebel is in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.