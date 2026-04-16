13-year-old suspected in shooting near Sepulveda Middle School

The Brief A 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon near the Sepulveda Middle School campus in North Hills. Police have identified a 13-year-old student as the primary suspect after a fight that happened just two blocks from the school. The current condition of the shooting victim is unknown.



Los Angeles authorities have increased security at Sepulveda Middle School following a shooting nearby that left a teenager injured and forced the campus into an immediate lockdown.

While a student is suspected in the attack, officials confirmed the victim was not enrolled at the school.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 15300 block of Plummer Street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 17-year-old victim was shot in the thigh during a fight that broke out just east of Sepulveda Boulevard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen shot near middle school in North Hills

Though the incident occurred off-campus, its proximity triggered a brief lockdown for students and staff.

A 13-year-old middle school student has been named as the primary suspect in the case.

What they're saying:

Regarding the immediate response, the Los Angeles Unified School District said, "Due to the proximity to our campus, we placed the school on lockdown and requested assistance from the Los Angeles School Police Department."

To support the students following the event, the district added, "Region North will be providing extra staff to support the safety and wellbeing of our school community. Our school will also provide resources for students who may request additional mental health support."

What's next:

The Los Angeles School Police Department maintained extra patrols on campus Thursday to ensure student safety.

LAPD and LASPD investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact their communication center at 213-625-6631 or use the Los Angeles Schools Anonymous Reporting app.