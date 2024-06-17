Security guard mobbed by bikers after crash in East Hollywood

A security guard was mobbed by a group of bikers after police said he crashed into a motorcyclist.

The incident happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. near Sunset and Western in East Hollywood.

Video posted on the Citizen app shows more than a dozen bikers surrounding the car, blocking the road and reportedly assaulting the security guard.

SUGGESTED:

However, the Los Angeles Police Department said the security guard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. A vandalism report was also filed for damage to the car.

No other information was released.