Security guard mobbed by bikers after crash in East Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A security guard was mobbed by a group of bikers after police said he crashed into a motorcyclist.
The incident happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. near Sunset and Western in East Hollywood.
Video posted on the Citizen app shows more than a dozen bikers surrounding the car, blocking the road and reportedly assaulting the security guard.
SUGGESTED:
- Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint in Tustin during Biden's SoCal visit
- Two pilots killed in plane crash during Father's Day event in Chino identified
- At least five mass shootings took place around the country over the weekend
However, the Los Angeles Police Department said the security guard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. A vandalism report was also filed for damage to the car.
No other information was released.