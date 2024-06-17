Expand / Collapse search

Security guard mobbed by bikers after crash in East Hollywood

Published  June 17, 2024 5:36pm PDT
East Hollywood
A group of bikers attacked a driver after they got into a crash in East Hollywood. The SUV driver ended up facing charges after they were accused of hitting a biker.

LOS ANGELES - A security guard was mobbed by a group of bikers after police said he crashed into a motorcyclist. 

The incident happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. near Sunset and Western in East Hollywood

Video posted on the Citizen app shows more than a dozen bikers surrounding the car, blocking the road and reportedly assaulting the security guard. 

However, the Los Angeles Police Department said the security guard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. A vandalism report was also filed for damage to the car. 

No other information was released. 