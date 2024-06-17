Two pilots killed in plane crash during Father's Day event in Chino identified

Two pilots died after a World War II-era plane crashed during a Father's Day event in Chino, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane, a Lockheed 12A, crashed on the runway shortly after taking off from Chino Airport around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Immediate explosion, like big fireball, big smoke. Couldn't see through the smoke for a few minutes and as it started clearing you could see the fuselage still intact," a witness told FOX 11.

The two people on board died at the scene. No one on the ground was injured, officials said.

Yanks Air Museum identified the pilots as Yanks Chief Operating Officer Frank Wright and Pilot-in-Command Michael "Mike" Gilles.

The two men had just participated in a panel discussion during the Pops and Props Father's Day event at the museum.

"[Mike] had been the Pilot-in-Command of the Lockheed 12A for Yanks during the last several years. He held an Airline Transport Certificate, Multi-Engine Instructor Certificate, and a current and valid medical certificate. Mike flew as captain on the Lockheed 12 in the left seat on the day of the incident. The airplane was not required to have two rated pilots on board, but Frank assisted in flying procedures and operations from the right seat," the museum wrote in an Instagram post.

The museum remains closed as they continue to investigate the deadly crash.