2 people killed, at least 3 others hurt in DTLA shooting

Two people were shot to death and three were wounded this morning at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at 2350 Porter St., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Patrol officers observed the shooting in progress, he said.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics took one victim to a hospital in critical condition and two victims had stable vital signs when taken to hospitals.

Suspect information was not available.