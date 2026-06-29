Search underway for missing swimmer off Newport Harbor coast
LOS ANGELES - A search is underway for a missing swimmer off the Newport Harbor coast, authorities said.
What we know:
The U.S. Coast Guard said crews were notified of the search for 47-year-old Wesley Alan MacFarland around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, June 29. He was reported missing in the vicinity of Newport Harbor, officials said.
Crews arrived on scene and launched search and rescue efforts in the area.
No further information regarding the circumstances of the disappearance was immediately available.
The Source: This story was written with information from U.S. Coast Guard officials and Stu Mundel's live reporting from SkyFOX.