Search underway for missing swimmer off Newport Harbor coast

The Brief A major search and rescue operation is underway for a missing swimmer off the coast of Newport Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the missing 47-year-old man, identified as Wesley Alan MacFarland, at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Monday, June 29. MacFarland was reported missing in the vicinity of Newport Harbor, prompting an immediate response.



A search is underway for a missing swimmer off the Newport Harbor coast, authorities said.

What we know:

The U.S. Coast Guard said crews were notified of the search for 47-year-old Wesley Alan MacFarland around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, June 29. He was reported missing in the vicinity of Newport Harbor, officials said.

Crews arrived on scene and launched search and rescue efforts in the area.

No further information regarding the circumstances of the disappearance was immediately available.