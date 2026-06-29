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Search underway for missing swimmer off Newport Harbor coast

By
FOX 11
Missing Persons
Published June 29, 2026 1:54 PM PDT
Published June 29, 2026 1:54 PM PDT
Search underway for missing man near Newport Harbor
Search underway for missing man near Newport Harbor

Search underway for missing man near Newport Harbor

Multiple agencies are searching for a man off the coast of Newport Beach.  

The Brief

    • A major search and rescue operation is underway for a missing swimmer off the coast of Newport Harbor.
    • The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the missing 47-year-old man, identified as Wesley Alan MacFarland, at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Monday, June 29.
    • MacFarland was reported missing in the vicinity of Newport Harbor, prompting an immediate response.

LOS ANGELES - A search is underway for a missing swimmer off the Newport Harbor coast, authorities said.

What we know:

The U.S. Coast Guard said crews were notified of the search for 47-year-old Wesley Alan MacFarland around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, June 29. He was reported missing in the vicinity of Newport Harbor, officials said.

Crews arrived on scene and launched search and rescue efforts in the area.

No further information regarding the circumstances of the disappearance was immediately available.

The Source: This story was written with information from U.S. Coast Guard officials and Stu Mundel's live reporting from SkyFOX. 

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