Search for missing LA County 1-year-old and his mom

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 1-year-old boy and his mom.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the missing toddler, James Astuto, and his mom, 35-year-old Stephanie Ramos, were last seen in the 2000 block of Dela Street in LA County on Saturday, March 8.

LASD listed the toddler as standing about three feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. His mom Stephanie is listed at 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what the two were last seen wearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the missing pair is asked to call 626-330-3322.