Search continues for inmate who walked away from LA reentry facility

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a Los Angeles re-entry facility Saturday.

Oscar Orozco, 34, was last seen at the Male Community Reentry Program facility on April 9 around 10 p.m.

He is described as 5'11", 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and gray shorts.

Orozco was sentenced to prison in June 2021 for carjacking with the use of a firearm, officials said. While incarcerated, he was also convicted of drug charges in Kern County.

Orozco was transferred to the reentry program in February and was set to be released from custody in February 2023.

The Male Community Reentry Program allows eligible state inmates to serve the final portions of their sentences in a non-prison facility. The program aims to give offenders support to make a smooth transition back into society.

Anyone who sees Orozco should call 911 immediately.

